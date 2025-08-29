Sussanne Khan reveals her interior design rates
Interior designer Sussanne Khan, known for her work and as Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, just broke down her pricing in a chat with Zerodha.
She charges ₹1,200-₹2,000 per square foot, adjusting for the client's budget and materials.
For a 1,500 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai, that usually comes to ₹25-30 lakh—with a 30% advance to kick things off.
Khan's journey as an entrepreneur
Khan started The Charcoal Project back in 2011—India's first conceptual home store—and has kept it growing for 14 years despite early doubts about her celebrity background.
She credits family guidance for learning the ropes of business and adapted during COVID-19 by leasing space to Decathlon.
She's also big on 'Make in India,' with manufacturing based in Maharashtra and is considering setting up a factory to bring production under one roof.