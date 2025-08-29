Abhisar Sharma gets 4-week breather in Assam arrest case

Sharma's lawyer asks for equal treatment

The Supreme Court suggested Sharma take his case to the Delhi High Court if he wants to challenge the FIR.

The judges also agreed to look into whether Section 152 of the BNS law is constitutional.

Sharma's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, pointed out that similar cases have come up before and asked for fair treatment across the board.

For now, Sharma has some breathing room while things play out in court.