Next Article
Abhisar Sharma gets 4-week breather in Assam arrest case
Journalist and YouTuber Abhisar Sharma just got four weeks of protection from arrest, thanks to a Supreme Court order.
Assam police had filed an FIR against him for a video where he questioned the state's land allotment policy and called out what he saw as "communal politics."
Sharma's lawyer asks for equal treatment
The Supreme Court suggested Sharma take his case to the Delhi High Court if he wants to challenge the FIR.
The judges also agreed to look into whether Section 152 of the BNS law is constitutional.
Sharma's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, pointed out that similar cases have come up before and asked for fair treatment across the board.
For now, Sharma has some breathing room while things play out in court.