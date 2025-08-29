'Star Wars' movie 'Starfighter' begins filming: Cast, crew, release date

'Starfighter' to hit theaters on May 28, 2027

"Starfighter" is set to release on May 28, 2027. It will follow "The Mandalorian and Grogu," which is scheduled for May 2026 and will be the first Star Wars movie since 2019.

Producers include Kathleen Kennedy and Shawn Levy, with Ryan Gosling serving as an executive producer.

Flynn Gray seems to have a major role based on early promos.

With fresh faces and a new storyline, "Starfighter" promises something different for longtime fans and newcomers alike.