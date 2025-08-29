'My Life with the Walter Boys's S02 arrives on Netflix
The wait is almost over—Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys lands on Netflix on August 28, 2025.
Get ready to catch up with Jackie Howard as she returns to Silver Falls after her summer in New York, facing fresh family drama and trying to patch things up with Alex Walter.
Season 2 dives into Jackie's love triangle
Picking up from last season's cliffhanger—Alex confessed his feelings for Jackie, but she kissed Cole—the new episodes dive into Jackie's complicated love triangle and her place in the Walter family.
The story is inspired by Ali Novak's popular novel, so expect plenty of heartfelt moments and tough choices.
How to watch 'My Life with the Walter Boys' S02?
All 10 episodes drop at once on Netflix at midnight Pacific Time on August 28.
You'll need a subscription: plans start at $7.99/month (with ads) or $17.99/month (ad-free).
Perfect for binging whenever you want!