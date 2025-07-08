Bigg Boss 9 Telugu welcomes Ramya Moksha

Ramya Moksha—contested in Alekhya Chitti pickles controversy—joins BB house

Instagram influencer Ramya Moksha—known for her involvement in the Alekhya Chitti Pickles controversy—will be one of this season's contestants.

Her entry signals a move to engage more social media-savvy fans.

Expect plenty of action too, as this season is set to focus on physical tasks and new drama inside the house.