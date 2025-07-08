Next Article
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu welcomes Ramya Moksha
Bigg Boss Telugu is back for its ninth season, premiering September 7, 2025, on Jio Hotstar and OTTplay Premium.
Nagarjuna Akkineni returns as host, keeping things familiar while the show shakes up its lineup with both social media influencers and film celebs.
This season promises a fresh vibe.
Ramya Moksha—contested in Alekhya Chitti pickles controversy—joins BB house
Instagram influencer Ramya Moksha—known for her involvement in the Alekhya Chitti Pickles controversy—will be one of this season's contestants.
Her entry signals a move to engage more social media-savvy fans.
Expect plenty of action too, as this season is set to focus on physical tasks and new drama inside the house.