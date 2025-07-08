Next Article
Bhairavam set for OTT release on Zee5
The Telugu action thriller Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohith, is heading to ZEE5 after its big-screen run.
If you missed it in theaters since May 30, 2025, you can catch it streaming from July 18. Fun fact: ZEE5 picked up the digital rights for a hefty ₹32 crore!
The film is actually a remake of the Tamil hit Garudan.
A look at the cast and crew
Bhairavam follows a corrupt minister trying to snatch temple land with help from CI Pardha Sarathi.
Meanwhile, three friends—Gajapathi Varma, Varadha, and Seenu—find themselves tangled in this messy political drama.
The cast also features Aditi Shankar, Anandhi, and Divya Pillai.
Vijay Kanakamedala directs, with music by Sricharan Pakala keeping things intense.