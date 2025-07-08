Bhairavam set for OTT release on Zee5 Entertainment Jul 08, 2025

The Telugu action thriller Bhairavam, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manchu Manoj, and Nara Rohith, is heading to ZEE5 after its big-screen run.

If you missed it in theaters since May 30, 2025, you can catch it streaming from July 18. Fun fact: ZEE5 picked up the digital rights for a hefty ₹32 crore!

The film is actually a remake of the Tamil hit Garudan.