Bluesky now notifies you about activity by your favorite accounts

Bluesky , the popular social media platform, has announced three major updates to its notification system. The changes are aimed at giving users more control over their alerts and decluttering their notification center. The new features include activity notifications for specific accounts and options to customize notification preferences according to individual needs. For example, users can now opt to be notified only when certain accounts reply to them.

User control Users can now customize notifications for different interactions The latest update from Bluesky lets users customize their notifications for different interactions. These include new followers, likes, mentions, replies, quotes and reposts. There is also an "Everything Else" option that covers general notifications like verification alerts. Each of these options can be customized for accounts they follow or everyone else on the platform. Users can even disable them entirely if they wish to do so.

User engagement 'Like' notifications for reposts Bluesky has also introduced a feature that lets users know when someone likes their repost or shares content they have posted. This is especially helpful for those who mainly share posts instead of creating original content, as it makes them feel more engaged on the platform. The company has replaced its previous "priority notifications" feature with new notification customization options.