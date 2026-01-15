Next Article
'Bigg Boss Kannada 12': Dhruvanth's mid-week exit leaves fans buzzing
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Kannada 12 just dropped a curveball—a rare mid-week elimination!
During the week, Dhruvanth was unexpectedly sent home after getting the fewest votes in a special round, shaking up the usual weekend routine.
The move was meant to ramp up suspense for finale week, and it definitely got people talking online.
Finale lineup set after Sudeep's earlier hint
Host Kichcha Sudeep had teased that something unexpected was coming during finale week, and now it's official: with Dhruvanth out, the final six are Gilli, Ashwini, Dhanush, Rakshitha, Raghu, and Kavya.
With the finish line in sight, fans are already picking favorites—who's your bet for the win?