'Bigg Boss Kannada 12': Dhruvanth's mid-week exit leaves fans buzzing

Finale lineup set after Sudeep's earlier hint

Host Kichcha Sudeep had teased that something unexpected was coming during finale week, and now it's official: with Dhruvanth out, the final six are Gilli, Ashwini, Dhanush, Rakshitha, Raghu, and Kavya.

With the finish line in sight, fans are already picking favorites—who's your bet for the win?