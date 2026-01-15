Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover's lookalike moment turns heads at 'Happy Patel' premiere

Viral parody fuels film's hype

Grover's "fake-Aamir" skit has blown up online, sparking playful buzz about who's who between him and the real Aamir.

This clever promo move has made the film even more talked-about, showing just how much comedy and memes can hype up a movie these days.

Directed by Vir Das, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos hits theaters January 16.