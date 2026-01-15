Next Article
Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover's lookalike moment turns heads at 'Happy Patel' premiere
At the premiere of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, the spotlight unexpectedly landed on a funny mix-up—paparazzi confused Aamir Khan with comedian Sunil Grover.
The reason? Grover's recent viral parody video where he hilariously impersonates Khan, which had everyone talking even before the event.
Viral parody fuels film's hype
Grover's "fake-Aamir" skit has blown up online, sparking playful buzz about who's who between him and the real Aamir.
This clever promo move has made the film even more talked-about, showing just how much comedy and memes can hype up a movie these days.
Directed by Vir Das, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos hits theaters January 16.