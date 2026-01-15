Pawan Kalyan teams up with People Media Factory for new films Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

Pawan Kalyan's PK Creative Works is joining forces with People Media Factory to make some fresh movies together.

Discussions about collaboration took place during the Bhogi festival, which is all about new beginnings—fitting for this move.

With recent buzz from They Call Him OG and excitement around Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the teams have expressed intentions to work on more impactful content ahead.