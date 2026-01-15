Pawan Kalyan teams up with People Media Factory for new films
Pawan Kalyan's PK Creative Works is joining forces with People Media Factory to make some fresh movies together.
Discussions about collaboration took place during the Bhogi festival, which is all about new beginnings—fitting for this move.
With recent buzz from They Call Him OG and excitement around Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the teams have expressed intentions to work on more impactful content ahead.
Focus on strong stories and shared vision
Kalyan met with TG Vishwa Prasad from People Media Factory to talk about creating new narratives and meaningful content.
Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), both sides highlighted their shared vision for powerful storytelling.
Prasad said he's grateful for the chance to work together and hopes these films will really connect with audiences.