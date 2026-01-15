'Tu Meri Main Tera' ends its box office journey
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera wrapped up its run in theaters with ₹32.95 crore in India and ₹49.5 crore worldwide.
Released on Christmas 2025, the film struggled to stand out, facing stiff competition from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, as well as challenges with audience buzz and genre trends.
Tough crowd, tough luck
Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, the film also featured Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania.
The story follows two people whose holiday friendship turns into a complicated romance.
Even with a popular cast and fresh storyline, Tu Meri Main Tera lost momentum quickly—by day 15, daily earnings had dropped to just ₹2 lakh as audiences flocked to other hits instead.