'Tu Meri Main Tera' ends its box office journey

Tough crowd, tough luck

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, the film also featured Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania.

The story follows two people whose holiday friendship turns into a complicated romance.

Even with a popular cast and fresh storyline, Tu Meri Main Tera lost momentum quickly—by day 15, daily earnings had dropped to just ₹2 lakh as audiences flocked to other hits instead.