Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' races past ₹30cr in just 5 days

Why everyone's talking about it

Parasakthi is striking a chord with young viewers, thanks to strong performances and punchy dialogues that really stand out.

The film saw solid attendance—especially during night shows—and social media is buzzing with praise for how it brings historical struggles to life with real emotional depth.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and featuring Ravi Mohan and Rana Daggubati alongside Sivakarthikeyan, this one seems to be connecting across the board.