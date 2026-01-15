Next Article
Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' races past ₹30cr in just 5 days
Sivakarthikeyan's latest Tamil film, Parasakthi, has smashed its way past the ₹30 crore mark at the Indian box office in only five days.
The movie pulled in about ₹28.2 crore over its first four days and added another ₹2.35 crore on day five, bringing its total to roughly ₹30.55 crore.
Why everyone's talking about it
Parasakthi is striking a chord with young viewers, thanks to strong performances and punchy dialogues that really stand out.
The film saw solid attendance—especially during night shows—and social media is buzzing with praise for how it brings historical struggles to life with real emotional depth.
Directed by Sudha Kongara and featuring Ravi Mohan and Rana Daggubati alongside Sivakarthikeyan, this one seems to be connecting across the board.