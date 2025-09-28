'Bigg Boss Kannada 12': First contestant is actor-anchor Jhanvi Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 just kicked off, and the first contestant is none other than Jhanvi—a familiar face in Kannada TV and films.

Known for her work as an actor, VJ, and anchor, she's set to bring her energy to this season, which is once again hosted by Kiccha Sudeep.