'Bigg Boss Kannada 12': First contestant is actor-anchor Jhanvi
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 just kicked off, and the first contestant is none other than Jhanvi—a familiar face in Kannada TV and films.
Known for her work as an actor, VJ, and anchor, she's set to bring her energy to this season, which is once again hosted by Kiccha Sudeep.
Who is Jhanvi?
Jhanvi gained popularity for her anchoring on Chandana TV and has acted in movies like Adhipatra and Yuvan Robinhood.
Now that she's entering the Bigg Boss house, viewers are curious to see how her confidence and industry experience will play out in all the drama and challenges ahead.