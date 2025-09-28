Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' crosses ₹200cr Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

Pawan Kalyan's action-packed film They Call Him OG has pulled in over ₹200 crore worldwide within its first three days—a personal best for the star and a big moment for his fans.

The movie follows Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster who returns after a decade to Bombay in 1993, with Emraan Hashmi playing his main rival.