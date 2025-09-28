Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' crosses ₹200cr
Pawan Kalyan's action-packed film They Call Him OG has pulled in over ₹200 crore worldwide within its first three days—a personal best for the star and a big moment for his fans.
The movie follows Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, a former gangster who returns after a decade to Bombay in 1993, with Emraan Hashmi playing his main rival.
More about the film
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainment, the film also features Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy.
Even while juggling duties as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Kalyan delivers a standout performance that's getting major love from audiences.
Strong direction, sharp editing by Naveen Nooli, music by Thaman S, and stylish cinematography all come together to make this box office hit really connect with viewers.