OTT: Punjabi comedy 'Sarbala Ji' with Gippy Grewal, Ammy Virk
Entertainment
"Sarbala Ji," the Punjabi comedy-drama with Gippy Grewal, Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira, is set to drop on Chaupal via OTTplay Premium starting October 2.
The film first hit theaters on July 18 and brings a dose of wedding chaos and laughs.
This is what happens in 'Sarbala Ji'
The movie follows cousins (played by Grewal and Virk) who get caught up in wild wedding drama—Grewal's character faces a hilarious curse after flirting, while Virk's shy groom gets kidnapped by a gang led by Guggu Gill.
Expect plenty of twists and fun moments as the cousins try to fix the mess.
Where and when to watch the film
You can catch "Sarbala Ji" exclusively on Chaupal through OTTplay Premium from October 2—perfect for your next movie night if you missed it in theaters!