'Kantara' to 'Thamma': Bollywood's October lineup Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

Bollywood is bringing a packed lineup this October, with something for every mood.

Kicking off on October 2, "Kantara Chapter 1" blends folklore and mythology with Rishab Shetty directing and Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah starring.

Releasing the same day, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" promises colorful family fun, led by Varun Dhawan under Shashank Khaitan's direction.