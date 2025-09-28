Next Article
'Kantara' to 'Thamma': Bollywood's October lineup
Entertainment
Bollywood is bringing a packed lineup this October, with something for every mood.
Kicking off on October 2, "Kantara Chapter 1" blends folklore and mythology with Rishab Shetty directing and Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah starring.
Releasing the same day, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" promises colorful family fun, led by Varun Dhawan under Shashank Khaitan's direction.
'Go Goa Gone 2,' 'Thamma'
Mid-month gets lively with "Go Goa Gone 2," the long-awaited zom-com sequel starring Saif Ali Khan, hitting screens on October 15.
Wrapping up the month right before Diwali, "Thamma" arrives on October 21—Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna headline this film that explores mythological themes across timelines.