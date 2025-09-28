ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Zubeen Garg's musical tribute at opening
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 kicks off in Guwahati with a heartfelt musical tribute to late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg at the opening ceremony in Guwahati.
The opening ceremony at Assam Cricket Association Stadium will feature performances by Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Barua, and the Shillong Chamber Choir—celebrating Garg's cultural legacy and inviting everyone to join in the excitement of the tournament.
Free tickets for India vs Sri Lanka match
To honor Garg and get more people cheering from the stands, ACA and Guwahati Sports Association are giving away 5,000 free tickets for the India vs. Sri Lanka opener on September 30.
Tickets can be picked up from 10am on September 29 at Nehru Stadium.
More on Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away this month in Singapore, was more than just a celebrated singer—he was a passionate sports enthusiast who loved cricket and football.
His influence on Assamese music and culture runs deep, making this World Cup tribute especially meaningful for fans across Assam and beyond.