ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Zubeen Garg's musical tribute at opening Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 kicks off in Guwahati with a heartfelt musical tribute to late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg at the opening ceremony in Guwahati.

The opening ceremony at Assam Cricket Association Stadium will feature performances by Angarag Papon Mahanta, Joi Barua, and the Shillong Chamber Choir—celebrating Garg's cultural legacy and inviting everyone to join in the excitement of the tournament.