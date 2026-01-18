'Bigg Boss Kannada 12': Gilli Nata leads screen poll

Nata is the clear favorite with 68.8% votes, while Rakshita Shetty trails behind at 25%. Ashwini Gowda has just over 6%, and the rest barely made a mark in the poll. Still, all six have strong fan bases—so anything could happen when the winner is announced!

Sudeep's heartfelt goodbye

Host Kiccha Sudeep shared an emotional note before the finale: "And thus... by sundown today, #BBK12 shall come to a close. This remarkable season, an extraordinary voyage of growth and spectacle, has borne witness..."

"My profound gratitude to every devoted viewer for unwavering support..."

His words add an extra touch of nostalgia as fans gear up for the January 18, 2026 big reveal.