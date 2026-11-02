'Bigg Boss Kannada 13' Kumari departs after nearly 3 weeks
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Kannada 13 just saw wild-card entrant Kumari leave the house after nearly three weeks.
She was one of seven contestants nominated this week and, after her exit, shared an emotional goodbye, saying she wished she could have met fans' expectations.
Kumari rose on 'Agnipareekshe' at 20
At just 20, Kumari first caught attention on Agnipareekshe for her straightforward style.
She joined Bigg Boss as a wild card during Dasara, gradually forming close bonds despite some health struggles.
Her time on the show helped her connect with a bigger audience and made her one of this season's most memorable personalities.