Bigg Boss Malayalam 5's George to debut in 'Kappi Squad'
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam five's Rinosh George is making his OTT debut with Kappi Squad, streaming from October 15.
The show dives into the real-life ups and downs of young friendships, mixing lighthearted comedy with moments that hit home: think relatable characters and everyday situations you might recognize.
Kalarikkal directs 'Kappi Squad' slice-of-life series
Directed by Belraj Kalarikkal and created by Sreekanth Mohan, Kappi Squad is written by Adithya Thejas and Subin George, produced by Rahul Riji Nair (First Print Studios), and features Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Joel Joseph, and Abhirami Dayanandan.
It's a slice-of-life series aiming to connect with both young viewers and families through stories that turn simple moments into something memorable.