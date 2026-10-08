Bigg Boss Malayalam 5's George to debut in 'Kappi Squad'

Directed by Belraj Kalarikkal and created by Sreekanth Mohan, Kappi Squad is written by Adithya Thejas and Subin George, produced by Rahul Riji Nair (First Print Studios), and features Anagha Ajith, Diya Deepan, Joel Joseph, and Abhirami Dayanandan.

It's a slice-of-life series aiming to connect with both young viewers and families through stories that turn simple moments into something memorable.