'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': Gizele gets saved; Shanavas, Bincy nominated
This week on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7, four housemates—Shanavas, Gizele, Bincy, and Shaitya—landed in the eviction zone for being inactive or stirring up conflicts.
As part of the "7nte Pani" theme, they were challenged to stay awake all night in the garden. Only Gizele managed to pull it off; the others ended up falling asleep.
Things got even more intense with Bigg Boss's twist
The nomination drama didn't stop there. Contestants openly called each other out for not participating enough and picking fights.
Then Bigg Boss amped up the suspense: anyone who nodded off outside could be sent straight to a red mark for instant eviction by their housemates.
It's made things tense—and fans are definitely watching closely to see what happens next!