'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' Anjali and Mridhula call out housemates
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam eight is about to get interesting: Anjali and Mridhula are coming back from the secret room with a special task.
After quietly watching their housemates, they now have to reveal what they've seen and call out who's being real (and who's not).
This twist, called their "second life," could really shake things up in the house.
Six evicted 4 new housemates
Their return follows a wild week where six contestants were evicted and four new faces joined.
With Anjali and Mridhula having watched the housemates from the secret room, their insights might totally change how everyone plays.