<'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' episode sees 6 contestants leave house>
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 just delivered its wildest episode yet, with six contestants leaving the house in the recent episode, a first for the show.
It all started with Rakesh and Loletta's exit, then a freeze task shook things up even more.
During the task, Gayathri was asked to unfreeze and immediately got evicted (her second time this season after an early comeback).
Sumesh also exited after building friendships but not quite making his mark in the game.
Alongside him, Jaseela and Sreelakshmi Arakkal were shown the door.
But here's the twist: Mridhula and Anjali weren't evicted; they were sent to a secret room instead, so they're still in it for now.