'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' evicts 6 contestants, Rakesh's farewell dance
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 just dropped its most unexpected episode yet, with six contestants leaving the house all at once.
The weekend began with a freeze task, but things quickly changed when Rakesh was named the first to go.
He made his exit memorable by inviting everyone for a farewell dance.
Vijai and Anjali in secret room
Loletta, known for her sharp wit and past clashes with Anjali, was next to be evicted, much to Anjali's visible delight.
Soon after, Sumesh, Gayathri Suresh, Jaseela Parveen, and Sreelakshmi Arakkal also left the show.
Just when it seemed over, Mridhula Vijai and Anjali were evicted too, but in a twist, they were actually moved to a secret room where they can watch the rest of the house unseen.
Looks like there's more drama ahead!