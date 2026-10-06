'Bigg Boss Malayalam 8' evicts 6, wild-cards named chore captains
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam eight just got a major refresh after six contestants were evicted and four wild-card entrants (Nilina Elizabeth Joseph, Vipin Das Nair, Vedhangi Cherukattu, and Suvarna Palthukkiyil) have joined the house.
These newcomers aren't just blending in; they've been made house captains and now call the shots on chores instead of doing them themselves.
Wild-cards given secret cooking task
To keep things interesting, the wild-card entrants have been given a secret task: they need to cook for two mystery guests without anyone else finding out.
This undercover mission adds some strategy to the mix and could give these new captains an edge as they settle into the game.