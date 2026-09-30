'Bigg Boss Malayalam' could face 1st-ever mass eviction this week
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam could have its first-ever mass eviction this week; more than three contestants might leave in the next episode.
This season has already kept fans guessing, thanks to wild twists like the pre-show Agnipariksha and even a surprise comeback from an eliminated contestant.
Mohanlal says only captain Shijin safe
Host Mohanlal recently announced that every housemate except captain Shijin is on the chopping block after a rough week for the group.
With Shibna just leaving, 18 contestants now face possible eviction at once, a Bigg Boss Malayalam first.