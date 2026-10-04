'Bigg Boss Malayalam' eviction sends Vijai, Anjali into secret room
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Malayalam 8 just shook things up with its first mass eviction on October 4, 2026.
While some contestants left for good, Mridhula Vijai and Anjali got a surprise second chance: they were sent to the secret room, where they can secretly watch their housemates and pick up on all the drama without anyone knowing.
'Bigg Boss Malayalam' secret room reused
This isn't the first time Bigg Boss Malayalam has used the secret room twist.
Past contestants like Norah (Season six) were sent to the secret room after eviction, and Cerena Ann (Season five) spent a day there before returning and telling housemates she had been watching them.
The twist lets evicted players watch and hear what happens in the house, making things way more interesting when they rejoin the game.