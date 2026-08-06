'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Shankar engaged to boyfriend Kaaran
Entertainment
Jiya Shankar, who you might know from Bigg Boss OTT 2, just got engaged to her boyfriend Kaaran in a dreamy seaside garden.
She posted sweet photos of the proposal, teary-eyed and showing off her diamond ring, on social media.
Shankar posts emotional long distance note
Alongside the photos, Jiya shared an emotional note about their long-distance journey, saying Kaaran always made her feel at home.
The news got lots of love from fans and celebrities; Reem Shaikh called it, "OMG!!! You found your rom com finally." while Palak Purswani cheered Jiya's faith in finding happiness.
Shankar began career in Telugu films
Before reality TV fame, Jiya started out in Telugu films back in 2013 and later appeared in shows like Pishachini before winning hearts on Bigg Boss OTT 2.