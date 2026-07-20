'Bigg Boss' returns with 6 regional editions, Ganguly hosts Bangla

Bigg Boss is back this September with six regional editions, and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly will be hosting the Bangla version.

The lineup of hosts includes Salman Khan (Hindi), Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil), Nagarjuna (Telugu), Kichcha Sudeepa (Kannada), and Mohanlal (Malayalam).

All shows will air on JioStar TV and stream on JioHotstar.