'Bigg Boss' returns with 6 regional editions, Ganguly hosts Bangla
Entertainment
Bigg Boss is back this September with six regional editions, and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly will be hosting the Bangla version.
The lineup of hosts includes Salman Khan (Hindi), Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil), Nagarjuna (Telugu), Kichcha Sudeepa (Kannada), and Mohanlal (Malayalam).
All shows will air on JioStar TV and stream on JioHotstar.
'Bigg Boss' viewership topped 500 million
Last year, Bigg Boss pulled in over 500 million viewers and racked up a staggering more than 438 billion viewing minutes. Fans were super active: there were billions of votes, millions of live chats, and a flood of memes.
To mark its 20th anniversary, JioStar released a coffee table book called India's Bigg Reality, highlighting the show's cultural impact and massive fan involvement.