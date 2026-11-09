'Bigg Boss Tamil 10' names Babu 1st Junior Bigg Boss
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Tamil 10 just hit viewers with a twist: Vinoth Babu is stepping in as the first-ever Junior Bigg Boss for a few days.
Instead of the usual voice of Bigg Boss, it's Babu who'll be giving out tasks and instructions, making contestants answer to one of their own for a change.
Promo signals Babu will test alliances
The promo teases that "the game turns upside down," hinting at major shake-ups ahead.
With Babu in charge, housemates will need to rethink their strategies and alliances as they adjust to this totally new power dynamic.
It's definitely going to keep everyone on their toes!