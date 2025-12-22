Next Article
'Bigg Boss Tamil 9': FJ's surprise exit shakes up the house
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 just saw a major shake-up as FJ was unexpectedly evicted in week 13.
Host Vijay Sethupathi broke the news, leaving everyone stunned and emotional—there were plenty of hugs and even some tears as housemates said goodbye.
FJ's close friends Vikram and Kani seemed especially affected, showing how strong their bonds had become inside the house.
What's next for the contestants?
FJ was known for keeping the peace, so his absence could really change things—expect new alliances, more competition, and maybe a bit more drama as everyone gears up for the finale.
During his farewell, FJ thanked Sethupathi and the Bigg Boss team for an unforgettable experience, sharing that he'd learned a lot about himself along the way.