'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' finale: Shocking exits, top contenders, and a cash twist
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 wrapped up its 105-day run with plenty of surprises. The final five—Kalyan Padala, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Demon Pavan, Sanjjanaa Galrani, and Emmanuel—faced off in a dramatic finale.
Galrani was first out at fifth place, followed by Emmanuel in fourth after a quirky garden reveal featuring a robotic dog.
That left Padala, Puttaswamy, and Pavan as the final trio.
Cash-out shakes up the game
Just when things seemed set, Demon Pavan surprised everyone by taking a ₹15 lakh cash exit and leaving before the winner was announced.
This unexpected move changed the lineup of finalists.
Who's most likely to win?
Online polls had Kalyan Padala leading over Thanuja Puttaswamy as fan favorite for the trophy and ₹50 lakh prize.
The finale also brought in celebrity guests and some lively stage performances to round off the season.
For fans who love twists (and maybe robotic dogs), this was one to remember!