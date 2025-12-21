'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' finale: Shocking exits, top contenders, and a cash twist

Just when things seemed set, Demon Pavan surprised everyone by taking a ₹15 lakh cash exit and leaving before the winner was announced. This unexpected move changed the lineup of finalists.

Who's most likely to win?

Online polls had Kalyan Padala leading over Thanuja Puttaswamy as fan favorite for the trophy and ₹50 lakh prize.

The finale also brought in celebrity guests and some lively stage performances to round off the season.

For fans who love twists (and maybe robotic dogs), this was one to remember!