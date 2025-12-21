'Tell Me Lies' S03 trailer: Lucy-Stephen's romance takes a dark turn
The Tell Me Lies Season 3 trailer just dropped, teasing more drama between Lucy and Stephen as their relationship spirals during spring semester at Baird College.
The new season lands on Hulu January 13, 2026.
Messy apologies, tense confessions & new faces
Lucy opens up with an emotional apology video, saying, "I am so sorry," while Stephen admits he wants to hurt her but doesn't know how else to do it—setting the stage for some serious tension.
Bree warns Lucy things could get even worse, and we meet Amanda (Iris Apatow), a cheerful freshman keeping a big secret.
Expect old secrets to shake up friendships and relationships all over again.
Cast & release details
Grace Van Patten and Jackson White return alongside Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, and Costa D'Angelo.
The first two episodes will stream on Hulu (and Disney+ bundle) at launch.