'Tell Me Lies' S03 trailer: Lucy-Stephen's romance takes a dark turn

Messy apologies, tense confessions & new faces

Lucy opens up with an emotional apology video, saying, "I am so sorry," while Stephen admits he wants to hurt her but doesn't know how else to do it—setting the stage for some serious tension.

Bree warns Lucy things could get even worse, and we meet Amanda (Iris Apatow), a cheerful freshman keeping a big secret.

Expect old secrets to shake up friendships and relationships all over again.