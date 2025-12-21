Next Article
'Nayanam' review: Varun Sandesh's series is a gripping crime thriller
Entertainment
Nayanam, now streaming on ZEE5, brings a fresh Telugu crime thriller vibe with Varun Sandesh as an eye doctor who stumbles onto a murder through his own surveillance gadget.
The show's all about blurred ethical lines and tough choices, mixing suspense with real psychological tension.
If you're into stories that make you question what's right and wrong, this one's for you.
Why it stands out in the Telugu OTT scene
Unlike your typical thrillers, Nayanam leans into character-driven drama and moral dilemmas instead of just action.
Sandesh's performance adds extra depth, making the story feel intense but relatable.
It's a unique pick if you want something thought-provoking—and definitely not your usual whodunit.
Catch it on ZEE5 if you're up for something different!