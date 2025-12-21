'Nayanam' review: Varun Sandesh's series is a gripping crime thriller Entertainment Dec 21, 2025

Nayanam, now streaming on ZEE5, brings a fresh Telugu crime thriller vibe with Varun Sandesh as an eye doctor who stumbles onto a murder through his own surveillance gadget.

The show's all about blurred ethical lines and tough choices, mixing suspense with real psychological tension.

If you're into stories that make you question what's right and wrong, this one's for you.