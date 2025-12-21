Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa': First look drops soon Entertainment Dec 21, 2025

Get ready—Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a bold new action avatar in the upcoming film Mysaa, and the first glimpse drops December 24, 2025.

The reveal comes with a striking poster showing Rashmika as a fierce Gond tribal woman, paired with the line: "From scars to strength. From pain to redemption."