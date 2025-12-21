Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa': First look drops soon
Get ready—Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into a bold new action avatar in the upcoming film Mysaa, and the first glimpse drops December 24, 2025.
The reveal comes with a striking poster showing Rashmika as a fierce Gond tribal woman, paired with the line: "From scars to strength. From pain to redemption."
Tribal Action Vibes & what to expect
The poster hints at an intense story rooted in tribal resilience, with Rashmika decked out in earthy tones and traditional ornaments.
The makers tease, "The world will #RememberTheName," promising a raw emotional ride in this pan-India drama.
Who's behind 'Mysaa' & when can you watch?
Directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy (Unformula Films), Mysaa is scheduled to start filming in Hyderabad in July 2026.
The cast includes Rashmika.
Look out for its theatrical release in 2026 across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada!