Kumar Sanu's ex-wife fires back after ₹50cr defamation suit
Singer Kumar Sanu has filed a massive ₹50 crore defamation case against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, over claims she made in recent YouTube interviews.
Rita had accused Sanu of mistreating her during their marriage—including denying her food and medical care.
In response, Rita told ETimes, "He is attacking me without attacking any other person," and shared that she and their kids struggled to get in touch with Sanu around their son's wedding.
What's behind the lawsuit?
Sanu says Rita's viral interviews—watched over 1.5 million times—broke their divorce agreement from 2001, which banned public allegations.
He claims her statements have cost him ₹50 crore and led to some videos being taken down after legal notice.
Who is Rita Bhattacharya?
Rita divorced Sanu in 2001 and is mom to three sons, including singer Jaan Kumar Sanu.
She recently went public again after reacting to comments about her family on Bigg Boss 19, sparking the latest round of interviews—and controversy.