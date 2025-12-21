Kumar Sanu's ex-wife fires back after ₹50cr defamation suit Entertainment Dec 21, 2025

Singer Kumar Sanu has filed a massive ₹50 crore defamation case against his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, over claims she made in recent YouTube interviews.

Rita had accused Sanu of mistreating her during their marriage—including denying her food and medical care.

In response, Rita told ETimes, "He is attacking me without attacking any other person," and shared that she and their kids struggled to get in touch with Sanu around their son's wedding.