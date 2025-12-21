Next Article
'Dhurandhar' beats 'Gadar 2' at the box office
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar just zoomed past Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in record time, collecting ₹541.76 crore in India within 17 days—more than Gadar 2's lifetime total of ₹525 crore.
It's quickly become one of the year's biggest hits, drawing huge crowds everywhere.
Packed theaters across India fuel Dhurandhar's success
Southern cities are especially loving it, with Chennai (81% occupancy), Bengaluru (78%), and Pune (72.5%) leading the charge.
Northern hotspots like NCR (66%) and Mumbai (65.5%) aren't far behind, and even mid-tier cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh are showing strong turnout—making Dhurandhar a true nationwide blockbuster.