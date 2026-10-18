'Bigg Boss Tamil' Season 10 eviction of Tamilarasan raises stakes
Entertainment
Chandini Tamilarasan, well-known for her roles in Tamil movies and TV, has been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 on Day 42.
Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, her exit shakes up the game and raises the stakes for everyone left in the house.
Tamilarasan engaged in tasks and interactions
Chandini's time on the show was marked by active participation in daily tasks and plenty of memorable interactions with other contestants.
With a mix of personalities all living under one roof and facing constant challenges, her presence definitely added to the drama and energy this season.