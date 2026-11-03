'Bigg Boss Telugu 10' Patnam Jhansi exit Mukesh saves Sudheer
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 just shook things up with a double elimination: Rohit Naidu Patnam and singer Jhansi both left the house this weekend.
The twist? Mukesh used a special resurrection power to save Sudheer, even though Sudheer had the lowest audience votes, putting Jhansi in the red zone alongside Shiva, RK, Vamsi, and Rohit.
Thrigun picks Jhansi, Patnam voted out
When a pot-smashing task ended in a tie, Captain Thrigun had to choose who'd go, and picked Jhansi for eviction.
Meanwhile, Rohit was voted out by fellow contestants instead of the usual audience poll.
Before heading out, Jhansi encouraged everyone to stay mindful and careful with their actions inside the house.