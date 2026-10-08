'Bigg Boss Telugu 10' 'Road to Reload' nominations, Naresh appeals
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 just got a lot more unpredictable with the "Road to Reload" nominations, and everyone's on edge as new contestants are about to enter.
Naresh kept things light by making a humorous appeal to the audience to vote for him.
Charan and Apoorva win puzzle task
A puzzle task forced housemates to team up in unexpected ways, shaking up old alliances.
Charan and Apoorva took the win, while pairs like Aman-Thrigun and Rohit-Shalini followed.
Things got tense when Rohit picked Shalini as his partner over Apoorva, making some conflicts pretty clear.
Meanwhile, Varshini opened up to Thrigun about growing up without his emotional support, bringing a personal touch amid all the competition.