Next Article
Bihar's new pension scheme gives artists a boost
Entertainment
Bihar has initiated the Mukhyamantri Kalakar Pension Yojana, offering ₹3,000 per month to senior and economically weaker artists.
So far, 85 artists have been picked for support—aiming to help senior and economically weaker artistes of the state.
Who qualifies—and what else is new?
To get in, artists need at least 10 years' experience in traditional art forms, must live in Bihar, and earn less than ₹1.2 lakh a year.
The state also launched the Guru-Shishya Parampara Yojana: experienced teachers will train students at city centers (with teachers earning ₹15,000/month and students getting ₹3,000 scholarships).
Plus, Bihar's film policy is encouraging regional filmmakers with funding—35 projects already approved—to keep local culture thriving.