Bihar's new pension scheme gives artists a boost

Who qualifies—and what else is new?

To get in, artists need at least 10 years' experience in traditional art forms, must live in Bihar, and earn less than ₹1.2 lakh a year.

The state also launched the Guru-Shishya Parampara Yojana: experienced teachers will train students at city centers (with teachers earning ₹15,000/month and students getting ₹3,000 scholarships).

Plus, Bihar's film policy is encouraging regional filmmakers with funding—35 projects already approved—to keep local culture thriving.