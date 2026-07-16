Bijlani denies dating Roy after dinner outing video sparks gossip
Entertainment
Arjun Bijlani has set the record straight about rumors linking him romantically to his longtime friend and co-star Mouni Roy.
After a video of them stepping out for dinner sparked gossip, he took to Instagram recently, making it clear that their 15+ years of friendship is just that: friendship, nothing more.
Bijlani urges media to fact check
Bijlani didn't hold back on calling out "clickbait pages" for twisting facts, saying, "Two people who've shared a friendship for 15+ years don't suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline."
He urged the media to fact-check before publishing stories about private lives.
The buzz comes two months after Roy's amicable split from her husband Suraj Nambiar, a time when both actors are just supporting each other as friends.