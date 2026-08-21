Bijlani in car accident after 'Chumbak' Netflix promo, all safe
TV star Arjun Bijlani had a close call when his car met with an accident after a promo event for his new Netflix series, Chumbak.
The incident happened while he was returning from the Indian Game Show shoot, but luckily, everyone walked away safe.
Chumbak is a family series directed by JD Majethia and features a solid cast including Neena Gupta and Sumeet Vyas.
Bijlani nets ₹28.10L 'Rise and fall'
This scare comes after Bijlani's big win on the reality show Rise and Fall, where he took home ₹28.10 lakh.
Known for shows like Left Right Left and Mohe Rang De, he's also competed in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
About his recent success, Bijlani said, "Rise & Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy, each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal."