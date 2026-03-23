'Biker' trailer: Sharwanand speeds through family drama, high-octane challenges
The trailer for Biker is out, giving us a look at Sharwanand as Vicky, a motocross racer dealing with family drama and high-speed challenges.
The film also stars Dr. Rajasekhar as his tough coach dad, Malvika Nair as the love interest, and Atul Kulkarni in a villainous role.
Prabhas is on board to support the film
Actor Prabhas shared the trailer on Instagram saying he "Loved the vibe of the trailer... looks very engaging." and sent his best to Sharwanand and the team, a nice boost from one star to another.
Release date and other details
Expect slick racing scenes thanks to J Yuvraj's cinematography and Ghibran Vaibodha's energetic score.
Directed by Abhilash Reddy, Biker lands in theaters April 3, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, plus all the cool formats like Dolby Cinema and 4DX.
If you're into sports or just want something new on screen, this could be worth checking out!