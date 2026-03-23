'Biker' trailer: Sharwanand speeds through family drama, high-octane challenges

Actor Prabhas shared the trailer on Instagram saying he "Loved the vibe of the trailer... looks very engaging." and sent his best to Sharwanand and the team, a nice boost from one star to another.

Release date and other details

Expect slick racing scenes thanks to J Yuvraj's cinematography and Ghibran Vaibodha's energetic score.

Directed by Abhilash Reddy, Biker lands in theaters April 3, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, plus all the cool formats like Dolby Cinema and 4DX.

If you're into sports or just want something new on screen, this could be worth checking out!