Biles keeps friendships private after posting Swift Kelce event photos
Entertainment
Simone Biles showed up in style at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's event, sharing photos from the big day in a striking red gown.
When someone online questioned how close she really is to Swift, Biles simply replied, "I only show y'all what I want y'all to know," making it clear she keeps some friendships private.
Swift and Biles show mutual support
Biles and Swift actually go way back with their mutual support.
In 2021, Swift narrated an NBC segment praising Biles's strength during the Tokyo Olympics.
Fast forward to 2024, Biles used a Taylor track for her Olympic Trials routine, and Swift cheered her on publicly.
So, their friendship? Definitely real.