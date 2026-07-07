Biles keeps friendships private after posting Swift Kelce event photos Entertainment Jul 07, 2026

Simone Biles showed up in style at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's event, sharing photos from the big day in a striking red gown.

When someone online questioned how close she really is to Swift, Biles simply replied, "I only show y'all what I want y'all to know," making it clear she keeps some friendships private.