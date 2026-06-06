'Caine': Bill Nighy joins 'John Wick' spinoff

Storyline

This is what happens in 'Caine'

The screenplay for Caine has been penned by Mattson Tomlin and Michael McGrale. Tomlin is known for his work on The Batman Part II and the Keanu Reeves comic book adaptation BRZRKR. The plot continues from John Wick: Chapter 4, with Caine freed from his obligations to The High Table. However, trouble brews as he is once again drawn into the world of assassins and elite crime families.