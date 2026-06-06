'Caine': Bill Nighy joins 'John Wick' spinoff
What's the story
British actor Bill Nighy has joined the cast of Caine, the John Wick spinoff directed by martial arts expert Donnie Yen, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, currently being shot in Budapest and Hong Kong, also stars Mason Thames (The Black Phone) and Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things). Rina Sawayama is reprising her role as Akira from John Wick: Chapter 4.
Storyline
This is what happens in 'Caine'
The screenplay for Caine has been penned by Mattson Tomlin and Michael McGrale. Tomlin is known for his work on The Batman Part II and the Keanu Reeves comic book adaptation BRZRKR. The plot continues from John Wick: Chapter 4, with Caine freed from his obligations to The High Table. However, trouble brews as he is once again drawn into the world of assassins and elite crime families.
Production details
Producers of 'Caine'
Caine is being produced by John Wick veterans Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, along with filmmaker Chad Stahelski through his 87Eleven Entertainment banner. Reeves, who has played the titular role in the John Wick franchise, is also one of the producers. Yen serves as an executive producer on this project alongside Courtney Brock.
Career highlights
Nighy's upcoming projects
Nighy is known for his performances in Love Actually, About Time, and the Underworld franchise. This summer, he will appear in the series Ride or Die alongside Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham. He will also star opposite Helena Bonham Carter in Hugo Blick's California Avenue for the BBC.