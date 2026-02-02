Grammys 2026: Billie Eilish wins big, denounces ICE in speech

Billie Eilish 's Wildflower has been awarded Song of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards . The award was presented during the ceremony held on Sunday (local time) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Eilish shared the stage with her brother and collaborator Finneas O'Connell, who co-wrote Wildflower. In her acceptance speech , she expressed solidarity with those protesting against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) actions nationwide.

Acceptance speech Eilish's acceptance speech reflected her views on current issues Eilish, 24, said in her speech, "I honestly don't feel like I need to say anything, but no one is illegal on stolen land." "It's just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now." "I feel really hopeful in this room and like we just need to keep fighting, speaking up, and protesting. Our voices really matter." Other nominees included Lady Gaga's Abracadabra, Doechii's Anxiety, Rose & Bruno Mars's Apt., Bad Bunny's DtMF, among others.

Nomination details 'Anxiety' led nominations for Song of the Year Doechii's Anxiety received a whopping five nods. It was also nominated for Best Rap Performance, Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. Carpenter's Manchild followed closely with four total nods, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year. Eilish's Wildflower and Bad Bunny's DtMF were among those with two nominations each, including Record of the Year.

