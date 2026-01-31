'Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2' actor Saurabh Shukla on overtime debate
While promoting Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2, veteran actor Saurabh Shukla shared his thoughts on work hours in the film industry.
"If you're in a flow, I really think that, suddenly, if you're going half an hour or one hour beyond your working hours, then you should not crib about it because, in bargaining, you're getting much more. That continuity of thought and continuity of that flow," he said, suggesting that sometimes creativity needs a little extra time.
Deepika Padukone's call for 8-hour shifts sparks industry-wide discussion
This all started after Deepika Padukone called for eight-hour shifts on film sets, sparking industry-wide discussions about work-life balance.
Shukla agrees that respecting limits matters but feels creative work shouldn't always be boxed into strict time slots—sometimes the process just needs room to breathe.
Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about 'Bindiya Ke Bahubali'
The new season is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.
Set in fictional Bindiya, Bihar, it follows Bada Davan (played by Shukla) trying to keep his family together while his son (Ranvir Shorey) takes a darker path.
The show also features Seema Biswas and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.