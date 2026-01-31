'Bindiya Ke Bahubali 2' actor Saurabh Shukla on overtime debate Entertainment Jan 31, 2026

While promoting Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2, veteran actor Saurabh Shukla shared his thoughts on work hours in the film industry.

"If you're in a flow, I really think that, suddenly, if you're going half an hour or one hour beyond your working hours, then you should not crib about it because, in bargaining, you're getting much more. That continuity of thought and continuity of that flow," he said, suggesting that sometimes creativity needs a little extra time.