'Bindiya Ke Bahubali' S02 trailer: Chaos reigns as Ranvir-Saurabh return

Plot details

Season 2 promises action, betrayal, and family implosion

The trailer for Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 hints at a change in dynamics within the Davan household. With Davan out of the picture, Chhote tries to run the empire his way, unleashing chaos that ripples from the family to the streets. The trailer teases action-packed confrontations, shifting loyalties, and a town inching toward all-out war as the Davans realize their biggest threat may not be outside but within their own family.