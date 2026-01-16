'Bindiya Ke Bahubali' S02 trailer: Chaos reigns as Ranvir-Saurabh return
What's the story
The trailer for the second season of Bindiya Ke Bahubali was released by Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, on Friday. The new season continues to explore the power struggle and growing unrest within the dysfunctional Davan family. Set in the fictional town of Bindiya, it picks up from where the first season ended with jailed patriarch Bada Davan (Saurabh Shukla) trying to broker peace with rivals while his son Chhote Davan (Ranvir Shorey) opts for war instead.
Plot details
Season 2 promises action, betrayal, and family implosion
The trailer for Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 hints at a change in dynamics within the Davan household. With Davan out of the picture, Chhote tries to run the empire his way, unleashing chaos that ripples from the family to the streets. The trailer teases action-packed confrontations, shifting loyalties, and a town inching toward all-out war as the Davans realize their biggest threat may not be outside but within their own family.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
trailer dekhke mazza aaya? 😉 abhi toh— Amazon MX Player (@MXPlayer) January 16, 2026
Season 2 ka poora bawalaana baaki hai, mere dost.#BindiyaKeBahubaliS2 special partner #LuxNitro releasing on 21 Jan only on Amazon MX Player forFREE!
Watch
Here🔗 - https://t.co/G962HUoZ29
Release date
'Bindiya Ke Bahubali' S02 to premiere in January 2026
Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 will air for free from January 21, 2026. The platform is accessible through the MX Player app on mobile and Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme. The series also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sushant Singh, Seema Biswas, Sheeba Chaddha, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sai Tamhankar, Vineet Kumar, and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles.