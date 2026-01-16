'Bindiya Ke Bahubali' S02 trailer: Family feud escalates to war
The new trailer for Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 is here, picking up the Davan family drama right where it left off.
With patriarch Bada Davan (Saurabh Shukla) trying to make peace from jail and his son Chhote (Ranvir Shorey) choosing violence, things spiral into power grabs and betrayals as the family starts to fall apart.
Power struggles, shifting loyalties, and small-town swagger
Expect plenty of action, tense showdowns, and shifting alliances as the town edges closer to all-out war.
The real danger? It's not outsiders—it's the Davans's own ambitions tearing them apart.
The show keeps its signature humor and small-town vibe even as things get intense.
Streaming details & what's new this season
Season 2 drops for free on Amazon MX Player starting January 21, 2026—you can catch it on MX Player app or platforms like Prime Video Fire TV and Airtel Xtreme.
The cast is stacked with Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Sai Tamhankar and more.
Insights from the team
Director Amogh Dusad calls the series "an unique series that combines crime with family conflict in a very organic way."
Ranvir Shorey shares that Season 2 digs into how unchecked ambition can turn destructive.