'Bindiya Ke Bahubali' S02 trailer: Family feud escalates to war Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

The new trailer for Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 is here, picking up the Davan family drama right where it left off.

With patriarch Bada Davan (Saurabh Shukla) trying to make peace from jail and his son Chhote (Ranvir Shorey) choosing violence, things spiral into power grabs and betrayals as the family starts to fall apart.